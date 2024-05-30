Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88514 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
