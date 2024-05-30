8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88514 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

