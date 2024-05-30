Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88514 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
