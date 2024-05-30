Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1839 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1839 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
