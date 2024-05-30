Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search