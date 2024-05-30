Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1838 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search