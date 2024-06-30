Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 361 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

