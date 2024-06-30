Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1835 J "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 361 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
