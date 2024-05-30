8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

