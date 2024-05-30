Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

