8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
