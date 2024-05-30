Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
