8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1838 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (21) VF (37) F (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (5)

HERVERA (14)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (13)

Tauler & Fau (11)