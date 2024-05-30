8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

