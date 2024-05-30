Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - September 13, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

