Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
