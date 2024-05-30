Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
123
