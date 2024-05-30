Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 J "Denomination on reverse" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

