Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse". Inscription "RYENA" (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Inscription "RYENA"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse". Inscription "RYENA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search