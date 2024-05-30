Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse". Inscription "RYENA" (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Inscription "RYENA"

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" Inscription "RYENA" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" Inscription "RYENA" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse". Inscription "RYENA". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

