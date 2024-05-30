Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
