Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1841 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1841 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

