Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

