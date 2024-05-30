8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2880 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (3)