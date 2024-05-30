Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2880 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
