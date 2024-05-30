8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 551. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

