8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 551. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
