8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1852 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)