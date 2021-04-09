Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1852 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 28, 2018.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
4751 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1852 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

