Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1852

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Reales 1852
Reverse 100 Reales 1852
100 Reales 1852 6-pointed star
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 100 Reales 1852
Reverse 100 Reales 1852
100 Reales 1852 7-pointed star
Average price 9500 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse 20 Reales 1852
Reverse 20 Reales 1852
20 Reales 1852 8-pointed star
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20 Reales 1852
Reverse 20 Reales 1852
20 Reales 1852 7-pointed star
Average price 230 $
Sales
1 103
Obverse 20 Reales 1852
Reverse 20 Reales 1852
20 Reales 1852 6-pointed star
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 10 Reales 1852
Reverse 10 Reales 1852
10 Reales 1852 6-pointed star
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 98
Obverse 10 Reales 1852
Reverse 10 Reales 1852
10 Reales 1852 7-pointed star
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 10 Reales 1852
Reverse 10 Reales 1852
10 Reales 1852 8-pointed star
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 133
Obverse 4 Reales 1852
Reverse 4 Reales 1852
4 Reales 1852 6-pointed star
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 4 Reales 1852
Reverse 4 Reales 1852
4 Reales 1852 7-pointed star
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 4 Reales 1852
Reverse 4 Reales 1852
4 Reales 1852 8-pointed star
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Reales 1852
Reverse 2 Reales 1852
2 Reales 1852 6-pointed star
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 2 Reales 1852
Reverse 2 Reales 1852
2 Reales 1852 7-pointed star
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 2 Reales 1852
Reverse 2 Reales 1852
2 Reales 1852 8-pointed star
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Real 1852 S RD
Reverse 1 Real 1852 S RD
1 Real 1852 S RD
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 1 Real 1852
Reverse 1 Real 1852
1 Real 1852 6-pointed star
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 212
Obverse 1 Real 1852
Reverse 1 Real 1852
1 Real 1852 7-pointed star
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 118
Obverse 1 Real 1852
Reverse 1 Real 1852
1 Real 1852 8-pointed star
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 61

Copper coins

Obverse 1/2 Real 1852 With wreath
Reverse 1/2 Real 1852 With wreath
1/2 Real 1852 With wreath
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1/10 Real 1852
Reverse 1/10 Real 1852
1/10 Real 1852
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 1/20 Real 1852
Reverse 1/20 Real 1852
1/20 Real 1852
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba Denomination on obverse
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1852 Ba Denomination on obverse
8 Maravedís 1852 Ba Denomination on obverse
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search