1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8280 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
