1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8280 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (17) XF (86) VF (80) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (40)

Bertolami (2)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (21)

CNG (2)

CoinsNB (2)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (23)

ibercoin (42)

Jesús Vico (3)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (24)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (28)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (2)