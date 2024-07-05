Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855" 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8280 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (21)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (23)
  • ibercoin (42)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (24)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (28)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

