Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
