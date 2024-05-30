Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1852 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1852 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

