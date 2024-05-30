Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
