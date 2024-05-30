1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

