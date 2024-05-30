Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855" 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - June 30, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1852 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search