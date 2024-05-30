Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place July 7, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1512 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
