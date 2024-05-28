Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/20 Real 1852 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/20 Real
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/20 Real 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
