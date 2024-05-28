1/20 Real 1852 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/20 Real 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

