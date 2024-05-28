Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/20 Real 1852 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/20 Real 1852 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/20 Real 1852 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/20 Real
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/20 Real 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 11, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/20 Real 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/20 Real 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1852 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1/20 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search