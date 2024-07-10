1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place April 12, 2021.

