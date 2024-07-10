Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1852 "Type 1852-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place April 12, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
