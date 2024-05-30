Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
