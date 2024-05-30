4 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (15) VF (25) F (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (5)

CNG (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (9)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (2)