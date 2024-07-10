Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
