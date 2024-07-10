2 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

