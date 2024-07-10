Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

