Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12962 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3566 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
