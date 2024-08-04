Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12962 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3566 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 100 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo - March 14, 2007
Seller Aureo
Date March 14, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

