100 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition XF (6) VF (2)