Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1852 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1852 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (43)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 441 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1852 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search