10 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (7) XF (60) VF (48) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

