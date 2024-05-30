2 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (22) VF (17) F (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (6)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (6)