Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1852 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1852 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1852 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
