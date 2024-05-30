Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
