Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1852 S RD "Type 1838-1852" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (9)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (14)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (17)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search