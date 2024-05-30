Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1852 S RD "Type 1838-1852" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Real 1852 S RD "Type 1838-1852" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1852 S RD "Type 1838-1852" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (14)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (17)
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1852 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

