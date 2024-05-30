1 Real 1852 S RD "Type 1838-1852" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1852 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (10) XF (22) VF (32) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (9)

Heritage (4)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (14)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (17)