Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1852 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1852 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - November 26, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - September 15, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1852 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search