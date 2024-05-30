4 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

