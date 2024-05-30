Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1852. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
