Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2022.

Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

