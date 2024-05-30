Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1852 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
