Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Cayón (8)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (19)
- ibercoin (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search