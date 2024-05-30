10 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (33) VF (54) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (22)

Cayón (8)

Coinhouse (1)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (19)

ibercoin (4)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (22)

Tauler & Fau (11)

UBS (1)