Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1852 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1852 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 10 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

