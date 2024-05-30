Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - November 26, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1852 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

