4 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (4) F (2)