Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search