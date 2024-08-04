Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3940 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search