20 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34789 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (17) VF (80) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

