Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1852
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34219 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Cayón (13)
- CNG (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- HERVERA (15)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search