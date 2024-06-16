Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1852 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34219 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1852 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1852 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search