10 Reales 1852. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1852 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34219 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (32) VF (55) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (24)

Cayón (13)

CNG (1)

Felzmann (1)

HERVERA (15)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (16)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (6)

Varesi (1)