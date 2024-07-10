20 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,125. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (26) VF (72) F (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (31)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (10)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (13)

ibercoin (9)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (17)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (15)

WAG (1)