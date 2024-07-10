Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1852. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1852 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1852 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1852 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,125. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1852 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

