Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (8)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1837 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search