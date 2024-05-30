Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (8)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search