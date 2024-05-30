8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

