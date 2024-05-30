Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1845 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1845 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
