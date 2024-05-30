8 Maravedís 1845 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1845 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (14) VF (13)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (5)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (3)