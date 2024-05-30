Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3107 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
