8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3107 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

