Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3107 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (8)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1846 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1846 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1846 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search