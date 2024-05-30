Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1845 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1845 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1845 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
