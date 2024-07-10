8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

