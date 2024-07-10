Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

