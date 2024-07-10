Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1848 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1848 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
