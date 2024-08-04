Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1854 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
