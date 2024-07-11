10 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

