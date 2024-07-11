Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 191 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
