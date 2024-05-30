Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1854 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1854 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (47)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (15)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (24)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (27)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Search