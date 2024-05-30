Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
