Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1854 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1854 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1854 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

