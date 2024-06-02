Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1854 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (10)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (5)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Soler y Llach (17)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search