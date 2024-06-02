10 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1854 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

