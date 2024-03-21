Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1854 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1854 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1854 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 10 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search