10 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
