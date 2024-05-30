Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
