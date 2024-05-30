Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1861 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1861 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - September 18, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1861 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search