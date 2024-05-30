4 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (15) VF (26) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Cayón (6)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (4)