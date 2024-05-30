Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1846 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1846 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1846 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1846 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1846 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

