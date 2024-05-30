4 Reales 1846 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1846 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (4)