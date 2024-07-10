Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1848 M CL "Type 1834-1849" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1848 M CL "Type 1834-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1848 M CL "Type 1834-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31573 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (18)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (19)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1848 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search