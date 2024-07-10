Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1848 M CL "Type 1834-1849" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31573 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
