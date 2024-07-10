4 Reales 1848 M CL "Type 1834-1849" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1848 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31573 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (4) XF (46) VF (55) F (18) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (30)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (14)

CoinsNB (4)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (13)

ibercoin (18)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Künker (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (19)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (19)

V. GADOURY (1)