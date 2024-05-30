4 Reales 1838 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1838 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)