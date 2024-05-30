Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1838 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1838 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1838 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1838 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1838 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

